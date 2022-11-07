Expert Connections
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide.

Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,

Police say they were called to the business after receiving reports of shots being fired and found Lipscomb. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawton police have not released any other details about the incident but say if anyone has any information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 580-581-3272.

