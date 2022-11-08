$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but if you don’t play the odds are zero. Many people playing this go around are playing for the first time.

“We have seen a lot of new faces coming in because people are excited and want to win the $1.9 billion,” Angel Salazar, Mark’s cashier said.

Lee Stewart has only been playing the lottery for 8 months but has no doubt he’s winning the jackpot tonight.

“Certainly and here are the numbers,” Stewart said.

A cashier at Mark’s Gas Station off Lee Blvd said they have been super busy these past two weeks.

He says his 8-hour shift has so many people buying tickets, they’re actually running out of paper to print receipts.

“We sell maybe, I don’t know. Maybe 7 hundred tickets or so or something like that. It’s been, it gets really crazy, Shawn Chrisman said.

He said the stories of what people will do with the money are even crazier.

“I’ve heard, somebody is going to buy an island and get away from friends and family. I’ve heard a lot that the first thing somebody is going to do is, no one is ever going to see them again,” Chrisman said.

Oklahoma is a come-forward state, which means people who win the Powerball or mega millions jackpot must reveal their identity.

“I think they should be allowed people to stay anonymous because it brings a lot of chaos to a person’s life, and they are already excited, overwhelmed. And they are going to have strangers coming up to them. And everyone just coming out the woodwork and it’s a lot of pressure,” Salazar said.

Mark’s Gas Station on Lee Blvd said it is considered lucky around town because they’ve had two $1 million winners in the last 5 years and several $100,000 winners in the last 3 years.

“We’ve gone through a lot of people, and hopefully somebody in this area wins, even if it’s not from this store at least it will be from Lawton,” Salazar said.

There will be another Powerball drawing tonight just before 10 o’clock.

