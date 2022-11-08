Duncan Bypass ramps getting surface repair, closed Wednesday
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed the east and westbound off ramps for Highway 7 were closed for drivers wanting to go southbound on the Duncan Bypass.
The off-ramps are being closed for surface repairs.
The city will close the off-ramps again from 9 to 4 tomorrow to finish repairs.
City officials advise drivers to use US-81 and follow local detour signs.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.