Duncan Bypass ramps getting surface repair, closed Wednesday

The city will close the off-ramps again from 9 to 4 tomorrow to finish repairs.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed the east and westbound off ramps for Highway 7 were closed for drivers wanting to go southbound on the Duncan Bypass.

The off-ramps are being closed for surface repairs.

The city will close the off-ramps again from 9 to 4 tomorrow to finish repairs.

City officials advise drivers to use US-81 and follow local detour signs.

