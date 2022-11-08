Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

First Alert Forecast (11/8 AM)

First Alert Forecast 11/8 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Cloudy and foggy conditions dominate across Texoma to start out this Tuesday. Unfortunately this means that it was nearly impossible to see the Blood Moon this morning, and sadly our next total lunar eclipse opportunity won’t be for nearly two and a half years. The fog will clear by the mid-morning hours, though mostly cloudy skies will persist into the nighttime hours. A few isolated showers and storms will pop-up here and there across Southwest Oklahoma, eventually dissipating off to the north by the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, helping warm temperatures to the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Due to this, temperatures will not fall below the mid/low 60s by tomorrow morning. Light fog could develop again overnight, but will be limited to eastern counties.

Wednesday will feature most, if not all, of Texoma rising into the low 80s as winds will be breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph and partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday our next cold front will sweep through that afternoon and evening, limiting high temperatures from exceeding the low/mid 70s. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Southwest Oklahoma along and ahead of the front, though precipitation amounts will be minimal.

We will definitely feel the effects of the front as a cold airmass settles in across much of the central US, cooling high temperatures not just on Friday, but this weekend and early next week down to the low/mid 50s! Morning temperatures will be even colder, as lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be below freezing in the low 30s and upper 20s. This will also persist into next week, so prepare for multiple days of freezing temperatures, potential light frost in the mornings, and the possibility for some hard freezes across Southwest Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Latest News

With enough instability in the forecast, a few scattered thunderstorms aren’t out of the...
First Alert Forecast | 11/7PM
With enough instability in the forecast, a few scattered thunderstorms aren’t out of the...
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 11/8 AM
First Alert Forecast 11/8 AM
First Alert Forecast 11/7 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/7 AM)