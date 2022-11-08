First Alert Forecast (11/8 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Cloudy and foggy conditions dominate across Texoma to start out this Tuesday. Unfortunately this means that it was nearly impossible to see the Blood Moon this morning, and sadly our next total lunar eclipse opportunity won’t be for nearly two and a half years. The fog will clear by the mid-morning hours, though mostly cloudy skies will persist into the nighttime hours. A few isolated showers and storms will pop-up here and there across Southwest Oklahoma, eventually dissipating off to the north by the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph, helping warm temperatures to the mid/upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Due to this, temperatures will not fall below the mid/low 60s by tomorrow morning. Light fog could develop again overnight, but will be limited to eastern counties.

Wednesday will feature most, if not all, of Texoma rising into the low 80s as winds will be breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph and partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday our next cold front will sweep through that afternoon and evening, limiting high temperatures from exceeding the low/mid 70s. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will pop-up across Southwest Oklahoma along and ahead of the front, though precipitation amounts will be minimal.

We will definitely feel the effects of the front as a cold airmass settles in across much of the central US, cooling high temperatures not just on Friday, but this weekend and early next week down to the low/mid 50s! Morning temperatures will be even colder, as lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be below freezing in the low 30s and upper 20s. This will also persist into next week, so prepare for multiple days of freezing temperatures, potential light frost in the mornings, and the possibility for some hard freezes across Southwest Oklahoma.

