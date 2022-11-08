First Alert Forecast | 11/8PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Warm temperatures and breezy south winds are expected into the rest of this evening. Temperatures so far have reached the upper 70s to low 80s for many locations. With sunset at 5:34PM temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 60s by 8PM. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Some areas overnight could see fog into Wednesday morning but coverage will not be nearly as high as it was last night. With widespread cloud cover, temperatures by daybreak will only drop into the low 60s.

Wednesday will be breezy with wind gusts into the mid 30s during the afternoon. Sustained winds out of the south to southeast at 15 to 25mph. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies all day long with highs rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will start moving into the Southern Plains early Thursday morning. The cold air, however, will arrive many are sleeping overnight into Friday. So with that said, expect highs on Thursday in the mid 70s for all locations. South winds at 10 to 15mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. There is also a low chance for precipitation with the frontal passage. A line of showers and thunderstorms (non-severe) looks possible starting midday. Don’t expect much rainfall as accumulations are not expected to be more than a tenth of an inch.

Despite the recent rainfall- the low relative humidity coupled with gusty winds will help create elevated fire conditions across parts of Texoma.

Much, much, cooler temperatures are expected behind the front. Temperatures to start Friday morning are looking to be in the low to mid 30s but factor in wind gusts out of the north into the upper 30s and we’ll be feeling more like the low to mid 20s for most locations. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Friday with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 20mph.

Hard freezes are very likely for areas along/north of the Red River Saturday and Sunday morning. The unseasonably cold air will settle in resulting in high temperatures in the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A brief return of a south wind will keep things a few degrees warmer for the second half of the weekend.

This much colder weather pattern continues into early next week. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will drop into the upper 40s following another cold front. This system (as of right now) is suggesting a cold rain but some to the north could see a wintry mix during the morning commute Tuesday morning.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

