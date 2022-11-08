NAACP offer rides to the polls

Expert Connections
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you need help getting to your polling place, a number of organizations are offering free rides today.

The Lawton Area Transit System is offering free rides until the polls close tonight at 7.

In addition, the Lawton branch of the NAACP is offering transportation for those who need it until six this evening.

These groups want to make sure as many people as possible are able to vote.

“There is a lot of people who gave their lives for you and I to be able to vote -- when I say gave their lives, some people died, they fought, they marched to have equality so that everybody can be able to vote. For the NAACP, that’s very important because you have a voice, and that voice is your power,” said Sherene Williams, the 2nd Vice President for the NAACP Lawton branch.

You can call the NAACP at (580) 354-0355 and LATS at (580) 248-5252, and the organization will have a driver pick you up.

