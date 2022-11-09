Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
2022 Election Coverage
ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles
2022 Election Coverage
Election Highlights

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock