Duncan holds quarterly cemetery clean up

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - When you go to visit a loved one who passed away, the last thing you want to worry about is trash near their gravesite.

That’s why staff with the City of Duncan visited the Municipal Cemetery and did everything they could to clean up the area.

7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day chatting with Loisdawn Jones, the public information and civic engagement officer for the city of Duncan, who explained why officials think it’s important to schedule regular clean-ups.

“Quarterly, the city of Duncan has staff do a cemetery cleanup where they will remove items that are showing fatigue from the grounds so that the cemetery continues to be a very restful and attractive place for our citizens to bring your loved ones when that time comes,” said Jones.

As staff from the city of Duncan work to housekeep the grounds, they remove old flowers, wreaths, and other items off of each gravesite, including items which may have been blown around by the Oklahoma winds.

“The items that our staff remove can range anywhere from flowers to Memorial wreaths placed around the gravesite. As you can see by looking at the landscape behind me, we’re very fortunate that the citizens of our community take pride in the cemetery. Sometimes the wind comes along, things get blown around, things like to disappear and so it’s important for the city of Duncan and for our staff to maintain our cemeteries so that it continues to be a very restful, contemplative and attractive place for people to come when they would like to visit their loved ones or perhaps it is time to place their loved one here,” said Jones.

Officials always try to notify residents before the clean-up begins, giving them a chance to collect items or decorations from the gravesites of loved ones before staff removes them.

“Many people actually replace items or they will simply refresh them by providing fresh flowers, a fresh memorial blanket. I’ve attended services here at this cemetery and I can say that as a citizen I take pride in seeing how our citizens are cared for in their final resting places,” said Jones.

The quarterly cemetery cleanup is held on the second Tuesday in February, May, August, and November.

