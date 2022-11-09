Expert Connections
Ex-University of Kentucky student accused in racist attack banned from campus

WATCH | Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - The University of Kentucky has permanently banned a former student who was accused of physically assaulting a student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs.

Officials say Sophia Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon.

WKYT reports Rosing is out on bond.

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto sent a message out to the campus community on Wednesday, saying:

“We have pledged to keep you informed regarding our response to the racist assault captured on video last Sunday on our campus.

I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community. We stand by our students who were targeted by this unacceptable hostility and violence.

I write to provide an update on the incident:

Ms. Rosing is no longer a student at the University of Kentucky.

Within hours of learning about this incident, we suspended her on an interim basis – a move that banned her from campus during our investigation.

I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student.

She is permanently banned from the campus.

Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.

Further charges could be forthcoming based on these investigations.

As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions. The processes we have in place are essential.

I will be sharing more information about the next steps we are taking soon. Thank you for being a community that cares.”

