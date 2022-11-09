First Alert Forecast (11/9 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Light fog will filter out of far eastern counties shortly after sunrise as strong southerly winds will usher in quickly today, breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph this afternoon. This combined with gradually clearing skies will lead to temperatures reaching the low 80s for most of Texoma. This looks to be the last day of summer/early fall weather before a major cooldown sends us into late fall/winter-like weather for the foreseeable future, so if you like warm weather, enjoy today while you can (without getting blown away!).

Clouds will build back in overnight as lows will once again only fall down to the low/mid 60s with still strong winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures will still manage to rise to the low/mid 70s by the afternoon with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Our next cold front will swing through late in the day on Thursday, bringing in strong northerly winds behind it akin to the southerly winds we will see Wednesday afternoon. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up across Southwest Oklahoma along and ahead of the front starting in the early afternoon, lasting into the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be expected, but rainfall accumulation will be minimal.

A cold airmass behind the front will immediately plunge temperatures down to the 30s on Friday morning, with even colder feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Highs on Friday will only top out in the low/mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Even colder mornings are expected on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid/upper 20s, so expect a hard freeze for some places this weekend. Make sure to get the car warmed up a few minutes earlier that you otherwise would to combat the cold outdoor temperatures. Highs this weekend will continue in the low/mid 50s.

Reinforcing cold air will persist through early next week thanks to the descent of the southerly jet stream and another cold front. This will cool down temperatures even further on Monday and Tuesday into the upper 40s. An embedded shortwave low-pressure within the jet stream will propagate across the Southern Plains on Monday, bringing with it moisture for increasing rain chances. Isolated showers and storms will pop-up on Monday, though the much colder temperatures could suggest the possibility for a wintry mix for some counties here in Texoma. While surface temperatures during that time look to be above freezing, discouraging the accumulation of wintry weather, it is something we will keep our eye on.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.