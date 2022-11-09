First Alert Forecast | 11/9PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- Tight pressure gradient will maintain a breezy Wednesday evening. Gusts so far have been in the low to mid 30s. Breezy conditions are still expected through the evening with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by 11PM.

By daybreak tomorrow, expect mild conditions with temperatures in the 60s for all locations. Temperatures through the afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 70s (which still remains above where we should be for early November standards). Mostly cloudy skies east- mostly sunny skies west. South winds for much of the day at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be in the mid 20s.

As a cold front advances south winds will shift towards the north after 6PM. Showers and perhaps a few storms may initiate along this cold front. Generally no severe weather is expected but storms will likely produce heavy rain, thunder and lightning. This activity will ramp up by the afternoon and linger into the evening hours. Highest chance for precipitation remains south of I-40 and east of I-44.

Rain will wrap up by sunrise Friday morning. As the cold air filters in temperatures will quickly drop into the mid 30s. Factor in north winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid 30s, feels-like temperatures will be closer to the low to mid 20s. Expect high temperatures on Friday to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. This being nearly 20 degrees colder than average for early November.

As high pressure briefly settles in over the weekend, winds will start to diminish Friday night. Wind chills are not expected Friday night or Saturday morning but with clear skies and light winds, radiational cooling will plummet temperatures by daybreak Saturday into the mid 20s. For Saturday, look for mostly cloudy skies along/south of the Red River with more sunshine north. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

South winds return on Sunday and will become some-what windy. Gusts into the mid 20s with sustained winds at 10 to 15mph. With a mix of sun and clouds, plus south winds, highs will be a few degrees warmer for the second half of the weekend compared to Saturday. Many by the afternoon Sunday will rise into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next disturbance will move into the Southern Plains from the west by Monday. This will bring another blast of cold Canadian air along with another cold front. Most locations Monday will see a cold rain Monday however some closer to I-40 could see a wintry mix Monday morning and later in the evening as temperatures drop to near freezing.

The forecast will change and evolve so make sure to check back frequently for updates!

Have a great Thursday!

