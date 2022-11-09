Fort Sill unit holds casing ceremony before South Korea deployment

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held a colors casing ceremony in preparation for the 2-18 75th Field Artillery Brigade’s upcoming deployment.

They’re going overseas to replace another unit in South Korea.

The Battalion Commander said to prepare for the deployment, they’ve been focusing on field and artillery training.

“The Nation relies on us to be ready to go to war,” Lt. Col. Damond Davis, 2nd Battalion Commander 2-18 75th Artillery Brigade, said “That’s probably the pivotal thing with readiness. We’ve always got to be ready to go on a moments notice.”

Davis said deploying has become routine for him and part of who he is.

Their unit will be deployed less than a year.

