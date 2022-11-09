Expert Connections
Freedom Elementary students host annual Veterans Day parade

To honor and celebrate those who served and are currently serving, Freedom Elementary held its annual Veterans Day parade on Wednesday.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- To honor and celebrate those who served and are currently serving, Freedom Elementary held its annual Veterans Day parade on Wednesday.

The parade took place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning at the Polo Field on Gruber Rd, and ending at the Freedom Elementary parking lot.

Cars lined up behind a police escort to participate in the drive-thru parade, which included a marching band, while students, soldiers and staff lined the parking lot, waving flags and celebrating veterans.

The Assistant Principal for Freedom Elementary Maragaret Ploof said this annual event is their way of showing their support to the community.

“Lawton Fort Sill is a great community to live in and we have that great support from Fort Sill. We just want to show the community that we are here to support you and we are grateful for everything you do and your sacrifice for our country,” said Ploof.

Ploof has been with Freedom Elementary for quite a while, teaching before becoming the assistant principal, and she said watching the event grow over the years brings her happiness.

And, the celebrations don’t stop on Wednesday, Thursday students will be writing cards for soldiers overseas expressing their gratitude for their service.

