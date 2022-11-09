Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One local veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Willie Kennedy, who goes by Bill, gathered with his family and friends at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center auditorium to celebrate the big day.

The veteran, who is also a purple heart recipient, said he appreciates everyone coming out to celebrate his birthday with him.

His youngest daughter said since he’s been spending time at the Veteran’s Center he’s been opening up more and more about his time in the war.

“Since he’s been here, he tells his war stories. He never told his war stories growing up, never talked about the war. He kept it all closed off. Since he’s here he’s been sharing things with us and it’s interesting.”

We here at 7NEWS want to wish Bill the happiest of birthdays.

