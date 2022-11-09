Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday

We here at 7NEWS want to wish Bill the happiest of birthdays.
We here at 7NEWS want to wish Bill the happiest of birthdays.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One local veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Willie Kennedy, who goes by Bill, gathered with his family and friends at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veteran’s Center auditorium to celebrate the big day.

The veteran, who is also a purple heart recipient, said he appreciates everyone coming out to celebrate his birthday with him.

His youngest daughter said since he’s been spending time at the Veteran’s Center he’s been opening up more and more about his time in the war.

“Since he’s been here, he tells his war stories. He never told his war stories growing up, never talked about the war. He kept it all closed off. Since he’s here he’s been sharing things with us and it’s interesting.”

We here at 7NEWS want to wish Bill the happiest of birthdays.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

Latest News

Churches around Lawton are experiencing a surge in crime, so Councilwoman Onreaka Johnson...
Church leaders speak out about recent theft and vandalism
Local groups are offering rides to the polls for those who need the help
NAACP offer rides to the polls
United Way gives update on campaign
Interview: United Way Campaign Chair gives update on their annual campaign
The Holiday in the Park Parade will be held on November 19.
Interview: Lawton Chamber Official discusses upcoming Holiday in the Park and Parade