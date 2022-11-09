Expert Connections
Oklaunion residents told to boil water

By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oklaunion, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Oklaunion are being told to boil their water after a water line break on Tuesday.

In a letter, the Oklaunion Water Supply Corporation warned its customers to boil water prior to consumption.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil and let it boil for two minutes before ingesting any water to kill harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Jan King at Oklaunion Water said when contacted by phone that she expects the order to stay in place for another day or two and the corporation will notify us when the order can be lifted.

