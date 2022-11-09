Roger Hoover takes commissioner seat in Tillman County, District 1.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tillman County voters chose a new county commissioner. Roger Hoover ran against Greg Petty for the seat.

With 53 percent of the vote, Tillman County residents chose Hoover to serve as commissioner for District 1.

Hoover was grateful to be given the opportunity to serve his community.

“First of all I would like to thank all the tax payers of district 1 for hiring me to be their commissioner. It was very encouraging to knock on all the doors and hear them say you got my vote. Now I can give district 1 the change they deserve as full time hands on commissioner.” said Hoover.

