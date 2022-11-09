Expert Connections
Sen. John Michael Montgomery retains SD 32 seat

Incumbent John Michael Montgomery secured his seat with 67 percent of the vote Tuesday night.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Senate District 32 will not have a new legislator in the seat.

Incumbent John Michael Montgomery faced against Democratic challenger Johnny Jernigan.

He secured his seat with 67 percent of the vote tonight.

“We’re pretty excited about the win,” Montgomery said. “Certainly we appreciate everybody that’s been out there to support us that showed up to vote. It’s obviously super important to show up. We thank everybody that’s been out there helping us out over the years.”

Montgomery said there are are several issues he plans to tackle with legislation.

“There’s certainly a lot of different issues we need to focus on,” Montgomery said. “Public education is something I’m certainly interested in making sure that we’re trying to attract those jobs down here to southwest Oklahoma.”

