Southwestern Medical Center health care workers nominated for award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several health care workers from Southwestern Medical Center are being recognized for exemplary service.

The Monarch Caring and Community Award recognizes skilled caregivers who go above and beyond to deliver excellent care and make a difference in their community.

Last week, four health care workers from Southwestern Medical Center were recognized as nominees, joining caregivers from 79 other hospitals in a week long conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

One of those nominees is Qualanda Daniels, who has been in health care for 16 years. She said her job allows her to make a difference.

“It’s an opportunity to reach out to someone, heal someone, if it’s just a smile, if it’s just taking time with them, speaking with them understanding what their needs are and accomplishing that until the end,” said Daniels

Christina Thomas was also nominated. She is the coordinator for clinical education and has been in the field for 20 years. She said it was an honor to be acknowledged her hard work.

“I was shocked and it really made me feel like somebody saw me, saw what I do,” said Thomas.

Maurice Dowell was selected as one of the finalists. He said working as a registered nurse allows him to live out his purpose.

“My purpose in life is to care for people so in the health care field I’m able to help people and inspire them and help them live a healthier lifestyle,” said Dowell.

His supervisors said Dowell builds a healing environment and always makes sure everyone is taken care of, but Dowell said he couldn’t have done it alone.

“I don’t think I would be able to be nominated without the awesome team I have here at Southwestern Behavioral Health Center the staff, nurses, the managers, the supervisors, the housekeeping, intake, everyone is amazing here,” he said.

Another nominee was clinical coordinator, Emily Minthorn who was unavailable at the time of the interview.

The company that owns the hospitals hopes to make the awards ceremony an annual event.

