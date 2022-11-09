Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Voters re-elect incumbent Rep. Trey Caldwell for HD 63 seat

Incumbent Trey Caldwell (R) faced off against Democratic candidate Shykira Smith.
Incumbent Trey Caldwell (R) faced off against Democratic candidate Shykira Smith.(kswo)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Representative seat for District 63 was on the ballot on Tuesday.

Incumbent Trey Caldwell (R) faced off against Democratic candidate Shykira Smith.

Caldwell held the lead in that race, with about 80 percent of votes.

“We were the largest victory margin in the state of Oklahoma last I checked,” Caldwell said. “That may change as the night goes on but super excited and super excited to get back to do the work of southwest Oklahoma at the capitol.”

He said he’s looking forward to working for southwest Oklahomans.

“Expanding our coverage of EMS across the district, more money for our rural fire department,” Caldwell said, “trying to work out a system where our county EMS systems and 911 systems better communicate with them. Those are some of the things on my plate right now and then whatever pops up going forward.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
2022 Election Coverage
ELECTION: District Judge candidate profiles

Latest News

Incumbent John Michael Montgomery secured his seat with 67 percent of the vote Tuesday night.
Sen. John Michael Montgomery retains SD 32 seat
The Monarch Caring and Community Award recognizes skilled caregivers who go above and beyond to...
Southwestern Medical Center health care workers nominated for award
The Monarch Caring and Community Award recognizes skilled caregivers who go above and beyond to...
Southwestern Medical Center health care workers nominated for award
Churches around Lawton are experiencing a surge in crime, so Councilwoman Onreaka Johnson...
Church leaders speak out about recent theft and vandalism