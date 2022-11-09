Voters re-elect incumbent Rep. Trey Caldwell for HD 63 seat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Representative seat for District 63 was on the ballot on Tuesday.

Incumbent Trey Caldwell (R) faced off against Democratic candidate Shykira Smith.

Caldwell held the lead in that race, with about 80 percent of votes.

“We were the largest victory margin in the state of Oklahoma last I checked,” Caldwell said. “That may change as the night goes on but super excited and super excited to get back to do the work of southwest Oklahoma at the capitol.”

He said he’s looking forward to working for southwest Oklahomans.

“Expanding our coverage of EMS across the district, more money for our rural fire department,” Caldwell said, “trying to work out a system where our county EMS systems and 911 systems better communicate with them. Those are some of the things on my plate right now and then whatever pops up going forward.”

