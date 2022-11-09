Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 77th Army Band performance

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Veterans Day, the Fort Sill 77th Army band will be performing at the McMahon Auditorium this weekend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison at Fort Sill, and Specialist Brittany Simmons, with the 77th Army Band, about the upcoming performance.

Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band will be performing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, at the McMahon Auditorium for a Salute to Veterans concert.

Several Comanche County High School choirs will participate in the concert in conjunction with the band. In addition, there will be an opportunity for area high school choir members to give back to Veterans.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.