Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: 77th Army Band performance

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison at Fort Sill, and Specialist Brittany Simmons, with the 77th Army Band, about the upcoming...
By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Veterans Day, the Fort Sill 77th Army band will be performing at the McMahon Auditorium this weekend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison at Fort Sill, and Specialist Brittany Simmons, with the 77th Army Band, about the upcoming performance.

Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band will be performing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, at the McMahon Auditorium for a Salute to Veterans concert.

Several Comanche County High School choirs will participate in the concert in conjunction with the band. In addition, there will be an opportunity for area high school choir members to give back to Veterans.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton.
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

Latest News

A cold front moves in late tomorrow afternoon
First Alert Forecast | 11/9PM
To honor and celebrate those who served and are currently serving, Freedom Elementary held its...
Freedom Elementary students host annual Veterans Day parade
We here at 7NEWS want to wish Bill the happiest of birthdays.
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday
7News Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day chatting with Loisdawn Jones, the public...
Duncan holds quarterly cemetery clean up