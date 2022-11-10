34 YEARS LATER: Family not giving up on Comanche cold case

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is on a mission, hoping to uncover the truth about who killed a young mother in southwest Oklahoma more than 30 years ago.

Someone brutally killed Mary Morgan Pewitt by stabbing her more than 30 times in her Comanche home.

The mystery is who? And why? Her daughter Kira Allen-Lowe won’t rest until she gets answers.

“My grandma went in the house, and I remember her just saying ‘She’s still warm, she’s still warm,’” Allen-Lowe said.

25-year-old Mary Morgan Pewitt got off work one Friday night in June 1988. She went to her home on South 10th Street in Comanche.

What happened next puzzles Mary’s family and investigators to this day.

Mary’s two young daughters and her mother discovered Mary’s body the next morning, covered in blood. She’d been stabbed 30 times in the neck and chest.

“Amber [Kira’s sister] had looked to her and said ‘What happened to my mom or where were they taking her?’ She said she couldn’t believe it, but I responded back she’s either going to the hospital or the morgue,” Kira said.

The Comanche Police Department investigated the case, with no luck.

They handed it over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in 1997.

Kira, only seven-years-old at the time of the homicide, said she doesn’t believe the attack was random.

“I think there’s probably even more than the two individuals I think were involved,” Kira said. “I think there’s probably other individuals that know about it just from either having to clean up a mess or be an alibi after the fact.”

An arrest has not been made in connection with her death, and that’s haunted Mary’s family through the years.

Kira said she feels like it’s up to her to solve the mystery, for her mother and her grandfather, who attempted to solve the case on his own.

“After my mom passed away, he went back and got a criminal justice degree at Cameron to try to figure it out and when he passed away, I made a promise that I would pick up where he left off, and I just feel like I have to hold up my end for my grandpa and my mom,” Kira said.

Kira said she feels cheated out of a relationship with her mother, and now her own daughter is missing out on a grandma.

“She had to ask me when it was Grandparents Day at school what a grandparent was,” Kira said, “and I take that for granted and I think a lot of people do knowing what that is and she doesn’t have it at all.”

Kira said there’s been some speculation that Mary’s murder was the result of drug use.

She said she wants the public to know the toxicology report shows there were no drugs or alcohol in Mary’s body at the time of her death.

We reached out to the OSBI to see if there are any updates on the case but did not hear back. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about Mary’s murder.

You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.