First Alert Forecast (11/10 AM)

Good morning! Temperatures are once again sitting in the 60s this morning thanks to southerly winds and overcast skies last night., though this will be the last time for a long while where we will see morning temperatures this warm. Highs today will rise into the low/mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Starting just after midday into the early afternoon, some light showers will begin popping-up across Southwest Oklahoma ahead of a descending cold front. The front will sweep through closer to the early evening hours, which is also when the rain coverage will ramp up in Texoma. Scattered showers and storms will fire up along and behind the front, with the greatest coverage for those east of HW-183. A strong storm or two with some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Behind the front, winds will pick up immediately out of the north and will hit like a truck, gusting up to 30-40 mph.

The wind strong wind gusts behind the front combined with a cold airmass funneling in will lead to a rapid drop-off in temperatures overnight, leading to morning lows tomorrow in the low 40s and upper 30s, with wind chills up to 10° colder in the low/mid 30s and upper 20s! Definitely will want that heavy coat to combat the cold and wind when heading out the door tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will only rise up into the low 50s Friday afternoon with gusty northerly winds at 15-25 mph. A recent development this morning with a couple high-res models show that leftover moisture could lead to a few light showers across Southwest Oklahoma tomorrow morning and afternoon, but due to the much colder temperatures means we can’t rule out the possibility for a very light wintry mix. Surface temperatures will still reach up to at least the 40s around the time we could see this potential precipitation, so expect nothing more than cold rain once it hits the ground.

This weekend will also see temperatures top out only in the low/mid 50s, though the big change on Saturday and Sunday will be the morning lows, getting as cold as the mid/upper 20s with most of Texoma waking up to freezing temperatures. Make sure to prepare your homes for the freezing temps this weekend and spend a few extra minutes getting you car warmed up before hitting the road.

A low-pressure disturbance will propagate across the Southern Plains on Monday, helping further decrease our temperatures with the aid of another cold front as daytime highs early next week will fall into the mid/upper 40s. Precipitation will return with this disturbance in the form of cold rain for most of Texoma, though some northern counties could see wintry mix make it’s way to the surface. Thankfully at this time, freezing rain is not expected.

