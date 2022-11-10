First Alert Forecast | 11/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - By early evening, the cold front will be stretched across I-44 and is expected to move southeast through the night. The better chance for precipitation remains highest south and east. No large hail or damaging winds (severe weather) is expected but a few storms early on could be elevated/strong. After midnight any thunderstorm chance will be out of our area as the cold front exits.

Overnight, the north winds will tap into a wicked cold airmass resulting in plunging temperatures. By daybreak tomorrow, air temps will be in the 30s for many. With wind gusts into the 30s (sustained winds at 15 to 25mph) wind chill values will be feeling like the 20s! So make sure to bundle up and layer up before walking out the door tomorrow!

Highs will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s but with breezy north winds persisting all day long, feels like temps will stay in the 30s. Rain activity will wrap up by mid-morning tomorrow.

As high pressure briefly settles in over the weekend, winds will start to diminish Friday night. Wind chills are not expected Friday night or Saturday morning but with clear skies and light winds, radiational cooling will plummet temperatures by daybreak Saturday into the mid 20s. For Saturday, look for morning sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

South winds return on Sunday and will become some-what windy. Gusts into the low 20s with sustained winds at 10 to 20mph. With a mix of sun and clouds, plus south winds, highs will be a few degrees warmer for the second half of the weekend. Many by the afternoon Sunday will rise into the mid 50s.

Our next disturbance will move in from the west by Monday bringing with it another blast of cold Canadian air along and precipitation. What we do know is forecast models are very consistent with a wintry mix for next week. Confidence is high that a colder airmass along with precipitation will move in Monday as already stated. Confidence is also high that thermal profile soundings suggest wintry precipitation types.

What’s not so confident right now is the exact timing of when cold air settles in. This will lead to uncertainties on where the rain/snow line sets up. With that being said, it’s looking like many across southwest Oklahoma will see a snow/rain mix with a cold rain across north Texas.

North winds will keep high temperatures well-below average heading into the end of next week.

This forecast will change and evolve so make sure to check back frequently for updates! -LW

