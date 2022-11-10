Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and hit two pedestrians for an unknown reason. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigation this incident. If you have any information please contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

