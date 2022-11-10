Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance...
Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating an incident which happened on Thursday morning in southwest Lawton.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance involving a vehicle vs pedestrian crash.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and hit two pedestrians for an unknown reason. One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.

The Lawton Police Department’s Traffic Division and Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigation this incident. If you have any information please contact the Lawton Police Department at 580-581-3272.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Chase Scheuer breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

Latest News

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI team is partnering with Cotton County Sheriff's Deputies...
OHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cotton Co.
7News Producer Cade Taylor sat down with Dani Carson, a Lawton native and aspiring musician, to...
Artist Spotlight: Dani Carson, Lawton native and aspiring musician
7News Producer Cade Taylor sat down with Dani Carson, a Lawton native and aspiring musician, to...
Artist Spotlight: Dani Carson, Lawton native and aspiring musician
We know pregnant women are supposed to take prenatal vitamins, but have you ever thought about...
Medwatch: Why increasing folic acid levels is important during pregnancy