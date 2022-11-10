Lawton man charged with eluding police while hallucinating

Expert Connections
Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Bradley Self led police on a short chase on Oct. 28, after officers tried to pull him over for a busted tag light.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged after he reportedly ran from police while high on drugs.

Officials with the Lawton Police Department said Bradley Self led police on a short chase on Oct. 28, after officers tried to pull him over for a busted tag light.

According to court documents, Self was hallucinating that snakes were on him, and reportedly admitted to police that he had taken meth earlier the same evening.

During the stop, officers also determined the vehicle Self had been driving was stolen.

Self is charged with driving under the influence, possessing of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude police.

