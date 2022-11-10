Expert Connections
LPD seizes over 500 Fentanyl pills

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from LPD, officers seized 540 Fentanyl pills and over half a pond of methamphetamines around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking charges, however, their names have not been released at this time.

Please continue to check back for updates as we learn more about this developing story.

