Pet of The Week

Mike Woods remains Cotton County District 1 Commissioner

By Darrell Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Cotton County also went to the polls to decide on a County Comissioner.

Mike Woods and Edward Eschitti faced off in the race for Comissioner District 1 seat and Woods secured a majority 66 percent of the vote.

7News Reporter Darrell Brown spoke with Woods on the win.

“It was really tough you know Wednesday to come out with some negative campaigning on me. And my friends from not just district one from all over the county to come up and have my back and you know you wouldn’t want to live nowhere else but right here in Cotton County it is the only place you wanna be right now”, said Woods.

Woods is ready to get to work on the roads and much more in Cotton County.

