OHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team is partnering with Cotton County Sheriff’s Deputies for a sobriety checkpoint in Cotton County, which will run between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the goal of the checkpoint is simple; make the county as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

According to OHP officials, over 400 Oklahomans were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes across the state last year, none of the crashes were accidents and every death could have been prevented.

Due to the checkpoint, there will also be an increase in deputies, officers, and troopers on duty throughout the day.

