Tax statements sent out to Comanche Co. residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone knows you need money to pay the bills, and Comanche County is no different.

That’s why on Thursday Comanche County Treasurers mailed out annual tax statements. They send out these statements after the County Assessor’s office finishes their role of assessing the value of property across the county.

Comanche County residents will receive their statements either this weekend or next week.

This year, Comanche County is collecting over $84 million, over $4 million more than they collected last year.

As far as where those funds will be going, schools take the largest cut at over 75-percent, with the City of Lawton and general county expenses receiving more than 10-percent the remainder goes to our county health department.

“The first half needs to be paid by December 31st,” County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley said. “The second half you have until March 31st to pay that. If you don’t pay it in halves the full amount needs to be paid by January 15th to avoid any interest.”

Brantley said if you haven’t received your statement by next weekend, you should call their office at 580-355-5763.

