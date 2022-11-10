Two local Pom team make state final

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two LPS high schools, Lawton and Eisenhower Pom teams have clinched the state finals for the first time in their schools history, since the OSSAA added the event.

The Lawton High Highsteppers have been around since 1967. Teagan Newton, the head coach for the Highsteppers is in her first year with the team. After a season of obstacles, she’s leading the group of underclassmen to state.

“We’ve had lots of injuries over the summer. Even just a week before competition we had Andre for go to be out we had to compete at regional’s with one girl down and we didn’t have enough time to walk through our routine”, said Teagan.

Despite being a young team, the Highsteppers are excited for a trip to state.

“It feels really great knowing that we’ve worked so hard, practice so hard. We’ve accomplished so much with how our team is and how many people we’ve lost or whatever. it’s a really great accomplishment”, said Holly Ward, a sophomore.

The Ike Pom squad will also be making their first trip, but with a heavy senior presence.

“Half of our team is seniors led and four of those seniors have been on the team since they were freshmen. So we are very excited to be able to do this with all of our seniors who have this experience of competing and performing and this is a very senior led team”, said Colleen Turner, a sponsor and coach for the Ike pom squad.

Even with a senior latent squad, Emma Eschler, the captain of Ike Pom, knows their biggest challenge is the competition being new to them.

“With Game Day the obstacles we faced is probably just it’s something so different we’ve never done anything like it using signs and chains is something we don’t usually do so that’s been a challenge for us”, said Emma Eschler, the Captain of Ike pom.

Both teams will head to Moore High School over the weekend and compete for a state championship.

Altus, Elgin and Chickasha will also be competing.

