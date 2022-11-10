Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Veterans center kicks off celebrations for Veteran’s Day

This is an annual event put on to promote unity and let veterans know they haven’t been...
This is an annual event put on to promote unity and let veterans know they haven’t been forgotten.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans day celebrations started Thursday at the Lawton-Ft. Sill Veterans Center

This is an annual event put on to promote unity and let veterans know they haven’t been forgotten.

Administrators for the center say if it wasn’t for those veterans we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.

“They are the ones who paved the way, and we want to continue to sow those seeds of goodness in our community,” Administrator Charles Gladney said. “To let them know they can serve our country because of all other countries America is a great place to live and own, as a result of those soldiers, past and present who have blazed a trail to make sure we continue to have those freedoms.”

He says each year this event gets bigger and better.

This year they had a guest speaker and MacArthur High school’s JROTC presented colors to open the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a statewide special election, scheduled for Tuesday,...
Special Election announced to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
Chase Scheuer breaks down election results from across Oklahoma
7News breaks down election results from across Oklahoma

Latest News

Two local Pom team make state final
Two local Pom team make state final
Local pom squads compete for state title
Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance...
Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI team is partnering with Cotton County Sheriff's Deputies...
OHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cotton Co.