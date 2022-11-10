Veterans center kicks off celebrations for Veteran’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans day celebrations started Thursday at the Lawton-Ft. Sill Veterans Center

This is an annual event put on to promote unity and let veterans know they haven’t been forgotten.

Administrators for the center say if it wasn’t for those veterans we wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today.

“They are the ones who paved the way, and we want to continue to sow those seeds of goodness in our community,” Administrator Charles Gladney said. “To let them know they can serve our country because of all other countries America is a great place to live and own, as a result of those soldiers, past and present who have blazed a trail to make sure we continue to have those freedoms.”

He says each year this event gets bigger and better.

This year they had a guest speaker and MacArthur High school’s JROTC presented colors to open the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.