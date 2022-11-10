Expert Connections
Warrant issued for man accused of attempting to kill 4 month old son

By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County District Attorney’s office has issued a warrant for a Lawton man accused of attempting to murder his 4 month old son.

According to court documents, Jayden Huey Green brought the baby to Southwestern Medical Center on October 21, 2022 and claimed the unresponsive baby must have “kicked himself up, and hit his head on a board on his bed.”

The baby was flown to OU Children’s Hospital after doctors discovered a brain bleed with no signs of external injuries.

A nurse at Children’s Hospital told investigators the injuries were consistent with being shaken. She also said the baby had retinal hemorrhaging as well as the subdural brain bleed. A doctor allegedly said it was one of the worst cases of retinal hemorrhaging he had ever seen.

Police say during their investigation they found security camera footage from October 19 which showed Green allegedly smothering the baby with a pillow for approximately seven minutes while the boy cried and gasped for air.

The doctor at Children’s Hospital told investigators what they saw on camera could not have caused the injuries the baby for which the baby way originally taken to the hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Green who is facing a felony charge of Assault and Battery by Means or Force Likely to Produce Death. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

