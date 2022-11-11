77th Army Band prepares for Veterans Day Concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band is getting ready for a special Veteran’s Day performance.

They held a rehearsal for the upcoming concert today.

The “Salute to Veterans Concert” will see them take the stage with members of local high school choruses to play patriotic pieces to pay respects for the men and women who served.

Segearnt First Class Gregory Edwards, who plays French Horn with the band, said he takes pride in playing for the community - and that he looks forward to the concert.

“We’ll be playing a variety of patriotic music and things that will make you reflect on Veteran’s Day,” he said.

The Veterans Day Concert will be held at 2 p.m. November 13 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

It’s free and open to the public.

