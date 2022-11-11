Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62

Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night.

“I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.

Natalie’s due date wasn’t until Friday, but baby Stella had other plans.

“We started down this way and made it just north of lake Ellsworth and she said the baby is coming the baby is coming. And I said no that’s just pressure, I said no we got time we can make it,” Toby said.

Toby said he had no choice but to pull over near Cherry road.

“By the time I got around to the passenger side, half of her head was out. And I squatted down and the rest of her face was out. And I told Natalie give me one good push, and she pushed,” Toby said.

The couple then called 911.

“It’s going to be for a 23-year-old female, conscious, breathing delivered a baby on the side of the road,” Dispatch said.

“I feel like that was the most excitement that they had all night, but I was relieved when I was them show up so quickly,” Natalie said.

Toby said he didn’t have time to be scared and he was running on adrenaline.

“You know I rolled her over in my arm and patted her on the back waiting to hear her cry. And when she cried I knew everything was going to be okay,” Toby said.

Natalie said she was still in shock even after they arrived at the hospital.

“I was still trying to like process everything, I kept asking Toby, I was like is this real. It didn’t feel real to me,” Natalie said.

Natalie and Toby say this is an experience they will never forget, especially when they drive down Highway 62.

“You know I take that road everyday to work, so you know I have to pass it two times day, so it will be a constant reminder that’s where she was born at,” Toby said.

The Comanche County Sheriff Department, Apache EMS, and Porter Hill Fire Department helped out that night.

Mom and Dad and baby Stella Kate are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.