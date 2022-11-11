Expert Connections
First Alert 7 Forecast | 11/11PM

The weekend overall remains quiet and calm but unseasonably cool.
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! As a disturbance moves across the Sooner State, isolated showers (some snow may mix in) remain possible for counties along I-40 this evening. Many towards the south, however, will stay dry! Despite the cold airmass over head, extreme wind chill values are not expected tonight. Winds throughout the evening will diminish and decrease to 5 to 15mph after 8PM. Temperatures are looking to fall into the mid 30s by 7 o’clock.

With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will plummet into the mid 20s by daybreak tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures could drop into the upper teens for some locations which is why a freeze warning will be in place from 8PM Friday night to 9AM Saturday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

For Saturday, look for morning sunshine with some afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

South winds return on Sunday and will become some-what windy. Gusts into the low 20s with sustained winds at 10 to 20mph. With a mix of sun and clouds, plus south winds, highs will be a few degrees warmer for the second half of the weekend. Many by the afternoon Sunday will rise into the mid 50s.

The weekend overall remains quiet and calm but unseasonably cool. All eyes are on Monday as a good chance for wintry precipitation is in the forecast. An area of low pressure is still looking to track across the Southern Plains late Sunday night into early Monday morning. With sufficient moisture overhead and a very cold airmass coming through, this looks to support freezing temperatures down to the surface. Depending on exactly HOW cold those temperatures are will depend on whether those across SWOK see a cold moderate rainfall or a heavy wet snow. For now I’m going with a rain/snow mix north of the Red River with a cold rain across north Texas.

An important note to add: if temperatures are cold enough this will result in accumulations. While exact amounts and precipitation type is still fuzzy and snow accumulations will change, weather guidance is showing up to 2 inches for some counties to the NE.

Monday morning will start with temps near freezing. By the afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. South to north winds at 10 to 15mph. All precipitation will end by daybreak Tuesday. Morning temperatures are looking to be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will warm into the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching near 50 degrees for many locations. Winds will be light out of the north. Another system will move in midweek bringing a reinforcement of cold air over our area. However, with a lack of moisture, this system should stay dry. We’ll be talking another cold front and some precipitation by this time next week but let’s get through the weekend (and Monday) first.

This forecast will change and evolve so make sure to check back frequently for updates!

Have a great weekend! -LW

First Alert 7 Forecast