First Alert Forecast (11/11 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Hopefully you managed to pull out the heavy coat because it is cold and windy outside to start off this Friday. A cold airmass and strong northerly winds with gusts up to 40 mph in some places have lead to a 30-35° drop in temperatures compared to yesterday afternoon. If you are participating in any Veteran’s Day activities, make sure to bundle up because neither the winds or temperatures will fluctuate much as highs this afternoon will top out in the low/mid 40s, with feels-like temperatures inside the mid/upper 30s. A couple light hit/miss showers are possible later today, though most will stay dry with mostly cloudy and overcast skies.

Skies will clear early on tonight, which will lead to a cool-off of temperatures, eventually becoming below-freezing just after midnight. Lows tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 20s waking up on Saturday, with wind chills in the low 20s and upper teens. There is a freeze warning in effect for all counties here in Texoma overnight due to the cold temperatures and potential hard freeze, so prepare for any method you can to keep warm and to protect your homes/belongings from the freeze. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

A better situation tomorrow afternoon as a mix of sun and clouds will see temperatures rise into the low 50s with winds out of the north-to-south at 5-15 mph. Sunday morning will also see morning lows in the 20s, with afternoon highs climbing into the low.mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

On Monday a disturbance will propagate in from the west, bringing with it reinforcing cold air that will decrease afternoon temperatures back into the 40s. Precipitation will return to Texoma, though models are still in disagreement about what type of precipitation we could see even as coverage will be mostly widespread. Most of our counties in North Texas will see cold rain, though it gets a little tricky north of the Red River. It all comes down to how warm the temperatures will be at the surface and in the mid levels of the atmosphere once the disturbance rolls in. Along and north of I-40 there is high confidence that we will see wintry mix and snow, decreasing the farther south you go. Best estimates for Southwest Oklahoma is that we will see a mix of cold rain and wintry mix/sleet, with snow being a secondary possibility should the cold air settle in quicker than current models suggest.

Temperatures through the middle of next week will remain well below average in the 40s and low 50s with varying coverage of sun and clouds.

