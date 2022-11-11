Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 4-year-old Terrier Mix who was turned over to Lawton Animal Welfare. He will be available for adoption on Saturday, November 12.

Lawton Animal Welfare is currently holding two different events. The first is their seventh annual ‘November Blanket Drive,’ where they seek help from the community to help provide blankets and much-needed items to the animals in their care.

‘Santa Paws’ is Animal Welfare’s giving tree drive for dogs and cats within their jurisdiction who may need a little assistance making it through the Christmas season.

For more information on ‘Santa Paws’ and a complete list of items needed for their ‘November Blanket Drive,’ you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

