Macarthur and Ike cheer make state title run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are two state cheer titles up for grabs in Oklahoma, Competitive and Game Day. Game Day was introduced last year as a sanctioned event and this is Eisenhower’s fifth straight year to compete.

Last year they didn’t make the top 6. Their captain says she is excited for another shot at the title.

“It feels really good we’ve been working really hard so I really think we deserve it. it feels good since we’re like finishing as one of the top cheer teams in Lawton so it’s really rewarding actually”, said Laila Patel.

Ike cheer is a powerhouse in the area. Winning a few state titles, and two national titles with their sponsors Ms. Cheryl and Allison leading the way

“Our mindset is this is where you find out what you’re made of. This is where you push through. You’re tired, you’ve worked a long time, you’ve done this routine a million times, but this is where it matters.”

“This is where your best is what you’re made of. Give your best, leave it all on the mat. We don’t want any what else we want it all to be answered and we left it all on the mat and we gave it our all”, said Cheryl Zimmerman.

MacArthur hasn’t been to state in two years.

They faced adversity with an injury two weeks before regionals, but overcame it.

“Two weeks before regionals we had a girl break her ankle and we had to redo the routine and then we performed at regionals and qualified for state. The top 15 out of 32 make state and we were hoping for the top 15 and then we were hoping for top 10 and we actually placed third”, said Dawna Schettler, Mac Head Coach.

Now, their senior captain is working to keep everyone on the same page.

“My mindset is that I just have to make sure that everybody knows like how their mindset needs to be. I know where my mindset needs to be and I need to make sure everybody else is right there with me. so that way we can be all on one page which makes us perform better”. said Alexis Moore, Mac cheer captain.

Both teams will be competing to bring home their first Game Day state title. Altus, Elgin and Chickasha will also be competing.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.