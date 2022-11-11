Expert Connections
Williow Park resident starts library to spread her love of reading

7news Video Journalist Seth Marsicano spent the day with Willow Park resident Cynthia Gutzwiller, who told him more about why she chose to share her love of...
By Seth Marsicano and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With hopes to provide more activities for her peers, one resident in the Willow Park nursing home started a library.

“I am the president of the resident council here and so one of the things I wanted to do was make a library,” said Gutzwiller.

The idea began after she started delivering books directly to other residents’ rooms, which she still does, before it grew into a blooming library.

“I saw a lot of people with nothing to do and I feel like it’s my job as the president to help make people happy to help make their time here go buy a little bit better. Because everybody no matter who you are needs something to do and reading a book is the best way to escape in your own mind. It is the best way to share something, that way they could have a good family moment together. I gave a magazine to a person just yesterday. He held that magazine and was almost jumping up and down for joy. He didn’t think he’d ever get a magazine like that one, and that is why I do it,” said Gutzwiller.

Gutzwiller’s passion for reading started many years ago, when she worked as a librarian for Lawton Public Schools. Now she enjoys sharing her love for reading with the other residents in hopes that it will help transport them to another place or help them to remember happier times.

“I figured it would be you know something happy and we need happy, we all do no matter where we are. The books they can send you, I know everybody says it, but it can send you to a land where your body works the way you remember. They can send you to a land where there is a family like you see on TV. That’s the magic of books. Dreaming about what might be. There are people here that can’t get out of the room, so I come to them. And, that’s just part of being who I am and what I think I should do,” said Gutzwiller.

Gutzwiller is taking donations for the Willow Park library, just drop off your new or used books or magazines at the Willow Park Healthcare Center at 7019 NW Cache Rd.

