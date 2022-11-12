Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans

Expert Connections
By Pepper Purpura
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration and powwow held by the Comanche Indians Veterans Association.

The event honored was on the Numu Pukutsi’s, a Comanche soldier who stands his ground and fights.

The title is only earned by the most highly decorated service members.

The Comanche Indians Veterans Association commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko said the Numu Pukutsi’s are “our warriors who are highly decorated for heroism, gallantry and valor, and two of them have fought the enemy in hand to hand combat.”

30 such soldiers earned the title, 15 living and 15 deceased.

“This tribe has honored me and asked me to come to several different things and be honored for my service as a Comanche Indian. It means the world to me, it’s a special award for me,” Vietnam War veteran and Numu Pukutsi warrior Michael Waddle said.

The commander said, the tribe felt honoring the Pukutsi’s and all veterans is the least they can do considering their sacrifice.

“We’re enjoying the freedoms right now that these fine young men and women had fought hard with their blood sweat and tears and we’re free because of them and we have freedoms because of them.”

This year was the first time in two years Comanche Nation has hosted the Veterans Day celebration due to Covid-19.

The commander said he is happy to have it back.

