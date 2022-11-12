First Alert Forecast (11/12 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Freeze warnings will be gone for all of our counties by the mid-morning hours as temperatures will rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Still cool and below average, but at least the winds will be light so wind chills will be nearly the same as the air temperatures along with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, winds will shift out of the south/southeast at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies will once again lead to cold, sub-freezing morning lows in the mid/upper 20s with wind chills slightly lower in the low/mid 20s.

Sunday will be slightly better as mostly sunny skies continue through the entire weekend, combined with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph, afternoon highs will rise a little warmer than today in the mid 50s.

An area of low pressure is still looking to track across the Southern Plains late Sunday night into early Monday morning. With sufficient moisture overhead and a very cold airmass coming through, this looks to support freezing temperatures down to the surface. This return of moisture will bring precipitation back to Texoma, though what type of precipitation we see will be dependent on when does the cold air settle in, and how cold does it actually end up getting. Model consensus is that cold rain will be on the menu for North Texas, but it’s north of the Red River where it can get a little tricky. Southwest Oklahoma will also see cold rain yes, but most models are showing confidence for wintry mix to fall across our northern counties. It doesn’t look like we will get much more than that as snow is forecasted to remain along and north of I-40, though I wouldn’t rule out a few stray flurries on Monday. Precipitation in whatever form it comes in is set to move out to the east by the nighttime hours.

Temperatures on Monday will fall to the low 40s with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. On Tuesday, skies will become a little clearer with daytime highs rising into the upper 40s. The rest of next week will see a mix of sun and clouds with freezing and near-freezing temperatures in the morning along with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoons.

