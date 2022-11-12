Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their shoes. Basic Trainees normally spend their days isolated from the world to focus on their training. But today some of them got to spend time with some Veterans at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.

“Being here today is amazing. You know all these people did so many things for us and were all here for a reason so to be able to do my part now and give back in that way. And I just hope when I’m a vet there will be people to do the same for me as well,” Paradis said.

Paradis said this is a great chance to learn from veterans while making lifelong friends.

“I met one of the veterans down the hall earlier today. And I actually popped back into his room a few times today. We have a lot in common, and it was really great to meet him and hear his story and he seemed really interested in my path in the military as well,” Paradis said.

Nadiya Foster has only been at Fort Sill for 3 weeks and is already showing her appreciation.

“I think it is very important that people honor veterans day because everyone that is in the military or was in the military they chose to do that they didn’t have to. They went to work every day, they put their life on the line for us so we can have a better everyday life,” Foster said.

Larry Hamill served 20 years in the Army and said he’s happy to see people observe this day

“Letting them know that they do remember the veterans,” Hamill said.

