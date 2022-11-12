Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Highway 62 now holds a special meaning to a family after a Comanche County couple delivered...
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
According to court documents, Jayden Huey Green brought the baby to Southwestern Medical Center...
Warrant issued for man accused of attempting to kill 4 month old son
According to a Facebook post from LPD, officers seized 540 Fentanyl pills and over half a pond...
LPD seizes over 500 Fentanyl pills
Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Summit Ave. around 11 a.m. for a disturbance...
Investigation underway after vehicle strikes two people in SW Lawton

Latest News

Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Some of the bravest in the military were honored at the 45th annual Veterans’ Day celebration...
Comanche Nation Honors ‘Numu Pukutsi’ Veterans
Basic Trainees got the opportunity to hang out with some men and women who were once in their...
Fort-Sill basic trainees spend time with Veterans
Arlo Lesatz, 2, and his mother, Liz Lesatz. The family is looking for a living kidney donor for...
Appleton toddler needs a living kidney donor