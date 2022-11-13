Children’s United Fundraises for Disability Friendly Playground

Expert Connections
Lawton city officials say the playground at Elmer Thomas Park is closed for inspections.
Lawton city officials say the playground at Elmer Thomas Park is closed for inspections.
By Pepper Purpura
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A plan to add playground equipment for disabled children at Elmer Thomas Park is a little bit closer to becoming a reality after a fundraiser Saturday.

Children United invited the community to a an event that will make help the playground in Elmer Thomas park more accessible.

”We already have a great playground for kids right now and we just want to add to it so that the kids who had not been able to play alongside their siblings in the park will be able to now even though they may have a disability,” Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority member Barry Ezerski said.

A lot of playground equipment is designed assuming that kids are able to run, jump, grip and do a lot of other things that don’t come as naturally to disabled children.

To fix that, Children United want’s to add to the playground.

“It’ll be wheelchair friendly, walkers, canes, braces, things like that. Special playground equipment that is wheelchair accessible,” Children United director Jeannette Klein said.

The group has been raising money since 2018, but in spite of all of the donations, they still have work to do before they can begin the project.

“Inflation has caused the cost of this playground to be greater than we had anticipated, so we’re just trying to keep up with that,” Klein said.

However, the group is determined to overcome the setback.

”The parents that we’ve talked to are so excited about this who have children with special needs. So, this is going to be something that for generations they’re going to be able to use,” Ezerski said.

If they meet their fundraising goal, Children United is hoping to break ground in a year.

To donate to the project click here.

