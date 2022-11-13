First Alert Forecast | 11/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - By morning temperatures will drop into the 20s for all locations. Any plans or errands going on tomorrow will require the heavy jacket before walking out the door. By the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, look for highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 20mph. Gusts into the mid 20s.

I believe the calendar still says November but this weather sure feels like January or February because winter precipitation is still in the forecast for Monday!

Given the latest trends tonight here are the things I’m most confident on:

Southwest Oklahoma counties will see a cold rain/wet snow mix whereas north Texas counties will see a cold rain

Higher accumulations overall will be north of I-40

Some things to note:

If the center of this system, tracks more north... that will lower accumulations for Texoma

Vice Versa, if it moves south that means higher accumulations for our area

This system will be very quick moving. Precipitation looks to start around 7AM out west before coming to an end by 8PM.

Right now, the transition to snow from rain will start around 10AM for Altus, lunchtime for Lawton and around 2PM for Duncan. Accumulations overall will be light but I expect some travel issues with the accumulation snow. Areas closest to the Red River will likely see a dusting. Up to an inch for Altus, Lawton and Duncan. Higher amounts (around 1-2 inches) for counties along I-40.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Monday.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

