First Alert Forecast (11/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Very similar conditions to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. The only difference being winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, which combined with the sunshine will make it feel warmer when outside.

Tonight will be clear through a majority of the night, with clouds building in just before sunrise ahead of a disturbance and cold front. Low temperatures will get down to near-freezing, though southerly winds at 10-15 mph overnight will lead to wind chills in the mid 20s.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for tomorrow as a winter weather event is still expected to precipitate across portions of North Texas throughout the day, though there is still some uncertainties. The disturbance is expected to tread the line along I-40, though small fluctuations north/south in its final path will be a key factor in determining not only how much precipitation we see, but also what kind and the overall coverage. As of this morning, most models are still forecasting cold rain for North Texas and snow for areas along I-40 and Northern Oklahoma. For us here in Southwest Oklahoma between I-40 and the Red River, we will be seeing a combination of cold rain, wintry mix, and wet snow.

The cold rain is expected to start in western counties just after sunrise, propagating across a majority of Texoma throughout the morning hours. By the late morning and early afternoon, the cold rain in Southwest Oklahoma will start transitioning to wintry mix/snow. This will continue throughout the afternoon, eventually clearing out to the east by the evening hours after sunset. Higher accumulation amounts for wintry weather will be along and north of I-40, with Southwest Oklahoma seeing anywhere between a light dusting and up to an inch of snow. High temperatures on Monday will only top out in the low 40s and upper 30s.

A slow warm-up will occur through midweek warming us back up to the low 50s, with another cold front sweeping through on Friday. This will cool temperatures down to the low/mid 40s heading into next week. Light precipitation is possible on Saturday, though models are confident in expecting a dry set-up through the next 7 days following tomorrow’s winter weather.

