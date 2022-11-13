Expert Connections
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday.

According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m.

Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots. All of his vehicles have been accounted for.

Multiple agencies are currently assisting in the search for Benson including Cotton County Sheriff’s Office, Cotton County Emergency Management, Randlett Fire Department, Temple Fire Department and Survival Flight

Search and rescue operations are planned to resume at 8 a.m. Sunday.

