Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
Accumulating snow leading to slick/slippery driving conditions tomorrow afternoon across...
First Alert Forecast: FAWD Tomorrow | 11/13PM
First Alert Forecast 11/13 AM
First Alert Forecast (11/13 AM)
Grady Bruce Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and boots.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after...
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid