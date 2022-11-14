Expert Connections
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

Officers with the Decatur Police Department found the inmates in Morgan County, Alabama, on Sunday. Short was captured, but Bowden was dead.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell phones.

Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell phones. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

The inmates were reportedly picked up by a friend who didn’t know they had just escaped from jail.

Authorities said neither man was considered dangerous but would not give details on their original charges.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department found the inmates in Morgan County, Alabama, on Sunday. Short was captured, but Bowden was dead when they found the pair.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bowden possibly died from hypothermia. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of his death.

Short was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

