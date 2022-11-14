First Alert Forecast (11/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! While expecting our first snow before Thanksgiving here in the Southern Plains isn’t the rarest thing in the world, it certainly feels strange to be able to make a snowball before the turkey is carved. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for winter weather throughout the entire day from sunrise to sunset. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are already in place for most counties in Southwest Oklahoma, indicating up to multiple inches of wintry precipitation possible.

Cold rain will begin making its way east across Texoma just after sunrise, with wintry mix and snow only a couple hours behind. Cold rain will reach I-44 by 9 AM, with wintry precipitation arriving around noontime. This will continue throughout the afternoon, with the bulk of the system clearing out of Texoma shortly after the sun goes down. Coverage is going to be widespread, with cold rain expected for locations south of the Red River, wintry mix of rain and snow for most of Southwest Oklahoma, and a transition to snowier weather around and north of I-40.

The main consistency of snow that will fall will be a wet snow due to warmer-than-freezing temperatures at the surface. While the mid/low levels of the atmosphere will get below freezing by midday as a cold front sweeps through, the surface temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma will top out in the upper 30s later this morning, cooling down to the mid 30s this afternoon. Colder temperatures closer to freezing at the surface will be evident near I-40, which is where the highest accumulation of snowfall will be. Less than an inch of snow is expected between the Red River and HW-62. From there we could see between 2-4″ up until I-40, where greater than 4″ are possible. Keep in mind localized areas could see fluctuations in accumulation amounts, leading to lesser/greater variations in snowfall across short distances. Temperatures in North Texas will stay around the 40° mark, which is why cold rain will be the dominant precipitation south of the Red River.

Tonight, skies will clear and allow for temperatures to fall down to the 20s for most of the viewing area. Southwest Oklahoma, especially northern counties along I-40, will be at risk for hazardous driving conditions as any wintry precipitation that stays on the ground overnight will freeze by sunrise tomorrow. Plan on slippery/slick conditions.

Partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures slowly rise back into the mid/upper 40s. On Thursday we will see tons of sunshine with highs back in the low 50s. Another cold front will descend across Texoma on Friday, cooling temperatures back down to the low 40s, though unlike today we expect there to be little-to-no wintry precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.